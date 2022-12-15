UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs 500 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gold price up by Rs 500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The prices of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 to Rs 171,400 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 170,900 during the previous day.

The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs 146,948 from Rs 146,519 whereas as the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 134,702 from Rs 134,309, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1990 and Rs 1706.10 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $ 30 to $1878 compared to its sale at $1808, the association reported.

