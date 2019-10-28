Gold price up by Rs 500, traded at Rs 88,000 per tola 28 Oct 2019

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was traded at Rs 88,000 per tola compared to Rs 87,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was traded at Rs 88,000 per tola compared to Rs 87,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold increased by Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 75,446 against the price of Rs 75,017 of previous day.

The price of silver remains stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $02 and was traded at $1502 against last closing of $1504.