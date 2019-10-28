UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Up By Rs 500, Traded At Rs 88,000 Per Tola 28 Oct 2019

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

Gold price up by Rs 500, traded at Rs 88,000 per tola 28 Oct 2019

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was traded at Rs 88,000 per tola compared to Rs 87,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was traded at Rs 88,000 per tola compared to Rs 87,500, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold increased by Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 75,446 against the price of Rs 75,017 of previous day.

The price of silver remains stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $02 and was traded at $1502 against last closing of $1504.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif seeks exemption from hearing on Tuesd ..

43 seconds ago

AJK President welcomes letters by US Congress memb ..

47 seconds ago

China's rare earth price slightly drops Monday

50 seconds ago

Air quality unhealthy due to increased vehicular e ..

52 seconds ago

China disapproves FATF's politicization, takes exc ..

10 minutes ago

Polish Commission Examining Fragments of Late Kacz ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.