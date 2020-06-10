Gold price up by Rs 500, traded at Rs 98,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 98,000 against Rs 97,500 of last working day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 98,000 against Rs 97,500 of last working day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 429 and was traded at 84,019 83,590 as compared to Rs 83,590 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was trade at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold appreciated by $ 16 and was traded at $ 1709 against 1693, Karachi Sarafa association reported.