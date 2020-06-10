UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Up By Rs 500, Traded At Rs 98,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:35 AM

Gold price up by Rs 500, traded at Rs 98,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 98,000 against Rs 97,500 of last working day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 98,000 against Rs 97,500 of last working day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 429 and was traded at 84,019 83,590 as compared to Rs 83,590 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was trade at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold appreciated by $ 16 and was traded at $ 1709 against 1693, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.