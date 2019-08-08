Gold price up by Rs 550 to Rs 86,800 per tola

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 550 and was traded at Rs 86,800 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 86,250, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 472 and was traded at Rs 74,417 against Rs 73,945 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 943.

In international market the price of per ounce gold soared by $05 and was traded at $ 1500 as compared to the last closing at $ 1495.