Gold Price Up By Rs 700 To Rs178,200 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Gold price up by Rs 700 to Rs178,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs700 on Monday and was traded at Rs178,200.

The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 152,778 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 140,046, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2020 and Rs1731.82 respectively.

The price of gold in the international witnessed no change and was sold at $1,798, the association reported.

