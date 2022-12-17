Gold price up by Rs 800 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The prices of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 to Rs 172,700 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 171,900 during the previous day.

The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs 148,062 from Rs 147,376; whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 135,724 from Rs 135,095, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to Rs 1980 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs 17.15 to Rs 1697.53.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $ 11 to $1,793 compared to its sale at $1,782, the association reported.