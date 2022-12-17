UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs 800 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Gold price up by Rs 800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The prices of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 to Rs 172,700 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 171,900 during the previous day.

The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs 148,062 from Rs 147,376; whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 135,724 from Rs 135,095, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to Rs 1980 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs 17.15 to Rs 1697.53.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $ 11 to $1,793 compared to its sale at $1,782, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

18 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

19 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

19 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.