Gold price up by Rs 850 per tola 02 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 850 and was sold at Rs 123,650 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs122,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 729 to Rs 106010 from Rs 105,281 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 97176 from Rs 96,508.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $9 and was traded at $1777 against its sale at $1786, the Jewellers Group reported.