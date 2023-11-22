Gold price up by Rs 900 to Rs 216,500 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The prices of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 216,500 on Wednesday against its sale at

Rs 215,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 766 to Rs 185,614 from Rs 184,842 whereas the prices of and 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 170,146 from Rs 169,439, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,022 from $2,011, the Association reported.