Open Menu

Gold Price Up By Rs 900 To Rs 216,500 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Gold price up by Rs 900 to Rs 216,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The prices of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 216,500 on Wednesday against its sale at

Rs 215,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 766 to Rs 185,614 from Rs 184,842 whereas the prices of and 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 170,146 from Rs 169,439, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,022 from $2,011, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

14 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

14 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

14 hours ago
Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

14 hours ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

14 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

14 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

14 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

14 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business