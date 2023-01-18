UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs.1650 Per Tola To Rs.185,550

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Gold price up by Rs.1650 per tola to Rs.185,550

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold was recorded in Hyderabad at Rs.185,550 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159066.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and ten gram silver sold at Rs. 2,097 and Rs 1800 respectively.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs.145810 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170088.

