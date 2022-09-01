UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs.2000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2000 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.141,000 against its sale at Rs.139,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.1715 and was sold at Rs120,885 against Rs. 119,170 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.

110,811 against Rs. 109,239, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs.50 and was sold at Rs1470 against its sale at Rs.1520 whereas that to ten gram silver decreased by Rs42.87 to Rs1260.28 from Rs.1303.15.

The price of gold in international market went down by $13 and was sold at $1702 against its sale at $1715, the association reported.

