Gold price up by Rs.2400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2400 on Monday and was sold at Rs.148,100 against its sale at Rs.145,700 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.2258 and was sold at Rs126,972 against Rs.

124,914 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.116,391 against Rs. 114,505, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1480 and Rs1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market also remained unchanged and was sold at $1714, the association reported.