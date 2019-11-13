Gold price up by Rs250, traded at Rs 86,450 per tola 13 Nov 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 250 per tola on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 86,450 per tola, as compared to Rs 86,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 250 per tola on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 86,450 per tola, as compared to Rs 86,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 214 and was traded at Rs 74,117 compared to the last closing at 73, 903.

In the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, the per tola price of 24 Karat gold stood at Rs85,800 while the prices for ten gram gold was recorded at Rs85,600.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 12 and was traded at $ 1463 against closing of $ 1453 on last trading day.