Gold Price Up By Rs.2500 To Rs.152,000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Gold price up by Rs.2500 to Rs.152,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2500 per tola and was sold at Rs.152,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.149,500, the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2143 and was sold at Rs.130,315 against its sale at Rs.

128,172, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.119,456 against its sale at Rs. 117,491, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1600 and Rs.1371.74 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $3 and was sold at $1721 against its sale at $1718, the association reported.

