UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Up By Rs300, Traded At Rs87,100 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:11 PM

Gold price up by Rs300, traded at Rs87,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs87,100 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs86,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs257 and was traded at Rs 74,674 against Rs74,417 the last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable at Rs1,040 per tola while the prices of 10 gram silver also witness no change and was traded at Rs891.63.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $6 and was traded at $1496 as compared to the last closing at $1,490.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is d ..

10 minutes ago

A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch ..

15 minutes ago

Putin&#039;s visit taking place at historic time: ..

16 minutes ago

Strong international, regional turnout confirmed f ..

16 minutes ago

FATF’s meeting: Pakistan seeks exit from grey li ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry launches annual seasonal flu aware ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.