Gold price up by Rs300, traded at Rs87,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs87,100 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs86,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs257 and was traded at Rs 74,674 against Rs74,417 the last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable at Rs1,040 per tola while the prices of 10 gram silver also witness no change and was traded at Rs891.63.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $6 and was traded at $1496 as compared to the last closing at $1,490.