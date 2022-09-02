Gold price up by Rs.3000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3000 on Friday and was sold at Rs.144,000 against its sale at Rs.141,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.2572 and was sold at Rs123,457 against Rs.

120,885 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.113,169 against Rs. 110,811, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1480 whereas that of that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.8.58 to Rs.1268.86.

The price of gold in international market went up by $3 and was sold at $1705 against its sale at $1702, the association reported.