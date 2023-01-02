UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs3,300 To Rs187,200 Per Tola

January 02, 2023

Gold price up by Rs3,300 to Rs187,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 3,300 on Monday and was sold all time high at Rs187,200 against its sale at Rs183,900, the last trading day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 2829 and was sold at Rs 160,494 against Rs157,665; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs147,119 against its sale at Rs 144,526, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs30 to Rs2,100 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs25.71 to Rs1800.41.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $1824, the association reported.

