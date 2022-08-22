UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs.3550 To Rs.146,150 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Gold price up by Rs.3550 to Rs.146,150 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3550 per tola and was sold at Rs.146,150 on Monday against its sale at Rs.142,600 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.3044 and was sold at Rs.125,300 against its sale at Rs.

122,256 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.114,858 against its sale at Rs.112,068, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1540 and Rs.1320.30 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $18 and was sold at $1729 against its sale at $1747, the association reported.

