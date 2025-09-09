Gold Price Up By Rs.4,100 To Rs.388,100 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs. 4,100 on Tuesday and was trade at Rs.388,100 against its sale at Rs. 384,000 on the previous day, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs.3,514 to settle at Rs. 332,733 up from Rs.
329,219 whereas that of 22-karat gold also witnessed an increase of Rs3,222 to Rs.305,016 from Rs. 301,794.
The price of 24-karat silver per tola increased by Rs.20 to Rs.4,358 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.17 to Rs.3,736. The international silver rate also went up by $0.20 to $41.25 from US$41.05 per ounce.
In the international market, gold prices rose $41 to reach $3,654 per ounce, compared to $3,613 in the previous session.
