Gold Price Up By Rs.500 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold price up by Rs.500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.156,500 against its sale at Rs.156,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.429 and was sold at Rs.134,174 against Rs.

133,745 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.122,992 against its sale at Rs.122,600, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was sold at $1730 against its sale at $1732, the association reported.

