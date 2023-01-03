UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs500 To Rs187,700 Per Tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 on Tuesday and was sold all time high at Rs187,700 against its sale at Rs187,200, the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 on Tuesday and was sold all time high at Rs187,700 against its sale at Rs187,200, the last trading day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 428 and was sold at Rs 160,922 against Rs160,494; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs147,512 against its sale at Rs147,119, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs50 to Rs2,150 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs42.86 to Rs1843.27.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 and was sold at $1833 against its sale at $1824, the association reported.

