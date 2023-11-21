Open Menu

Gold Price Up By Rs.500 To Rs.215,600 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Gold price up by Rs.500 to Rs.215,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The prices of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.215,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs.215,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs428 to Rs.184,842 from Rs.

184,414 whereas the prices of and 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.169,439 from Rs.169,046, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs.2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively. T

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,011 from $1,999, the Association reported.

