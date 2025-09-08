Gold Price Up By Rs.6,100 To Rs.384,000 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs. 6,100 on Monday and was trade at Rs.384,000 against its sale at Rs. 377,900 on the previous day, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs.5,230 to settle at Rs. 329,219 up from Rs.
323,988 whereas that of 22-karat gold also witnessed an increase of Rs4,795 to Rs.301,794 from Rs.296,999.
The price of 24-karat silver per tola increased by Rs.23 to Rs.4,338 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.20 to Rs.3,719. The international silver rate also went up by $0.23 to $41.05 from US$40.82 per ounce.
In the international market, gold prices rose $61 to reach $3,613 per ounce, compared to $3,552 in the previous session.
