Gold Price Up By Rs.900 To Rs.145,400 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.900 per tola and was sold at Rs.145,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 144,500 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.772 and was sold at Rs.124,657 against its sale at Rs.

123,885 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.114,270 against its sale at Rs. 113,562, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1580 and Rs.1354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $42 and was sold at $1724 against its sale at $1682, the association reported.

