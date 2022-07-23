UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs.900 To Rs.146,300 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs. 900 per tola and was sold at Rs.146,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs.145,400, the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.772 and was sold at Rs.125,429 against its sale at Rs.

124,657, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.114,976 against its sale at Rs 114,270, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1580 and Rs.1354.60 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was sold at $1728 against its sale at $1724, the association reported.

