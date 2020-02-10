UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Up Rs 150, Traded At Rs 90,600 Per Tola 10 Feb 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:23 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 150 on Monday and was traded at Rs 90,600 as compared to Rs 90,450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 150 on Monday and was traded at Rs 90,600 as compared to Rs 90,450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 129 and was traded at Rs 77,675 against last closing of Rs 77,546.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $1 and was traded at $ 1572 against $1571, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

