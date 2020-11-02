Gold price up Rs1100 to Rs113,200 per tola 02 Nov 2020

UrduPoint.com
The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1100 on Monday and was trade at Rs113,200 against its sale at Rs112,100 the previous day.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1100 on Monday and was trade at Rs113,200 against its sale at Rs112,100 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs943 and was trade at Rs97,051 against Rs96,108 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,963 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $10 and was traded at $1889 against $1879, the association reported.

