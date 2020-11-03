Gold price up Rs900 to Rs114,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 on Tuesday and was trade at Rs114,100 against its sale at Rs113,200 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs771 and was trade at Rs97,822 against Rs97,051 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs89,670 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $11 and was traded at $1900 against $1889, the association reported.