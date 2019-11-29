Gold price went down by Rs 100, traded at Rs 85,100 per tola 29 Nov 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs 100 on Friday and was traded at Rs 85,100 per tola, as compared to Rs 85,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness decrease of Rs 85 and was traded at Rs 72,960 against last closing of Rs73, 045.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold also remained stable and was traded at $ 1457, Karachi Sarafa association revealed.