Gold price went down by Rs 100, traded at Rs 85,350 per tola 05 Dec 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs 100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 85,350 per tola, as compared to Rs 85,450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness decrease of Rs 86 and was traded at Rs 73,174 against last closing of Rs 73, 260.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 02 and was traded at $ 1475 as compared to $ 1477 on last trading day.

