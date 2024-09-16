Gold prices all-time high

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Driven by an increase in international rates, gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a record increase and reached an all-time high on Monday.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola shot up by a massive Rs1,700, reaching Rs268,000 in the local market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) sources, the price of 10-gram gold of 24 karats also registered a huge rise, increasing by Rs1,458 to settle at Rs229,76.

In the international market, the price of gold rose to $2,587 per ounce, marking a $10 rise during the trading day, as per the APGJSA. Meanwhile, silver prices remain stable at Rs2,950.