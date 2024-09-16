Gold Prices All-time High
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Driven by an increase in international rates, gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a record increase and reached an all-time high on Monday.
The price of 24-karat gold per tola shot up by a massive Rs1,700, reaching Rs268,000 in the local market.
According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) sources, the price of 10-gram gold of 24 karats also registered a huge rise, increasing by Rs1,458 to settle at Rs229,76.
In the international market, the price of gold rose to $2,587 per ounce, marking a $10 rise during the trading day, as per the APGJSA. Meanwhile, silver prices remain stable at Rs2,950.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Business
-
Business Incubation Center hosts successful operational launch event at UoP2 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 158 points33 minutes ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to ten steel suppliers for collusive bidding43 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,700 per tola to Rs.268,0002 hours ago
-
CDNS to attain mark of Rs 180 billion in fresh bonds5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency rates7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 20249 hours ago
-
Govt reduce price of petrol by Rs10, HSD Rs13.0616 hours ago
-
Govt reduce price of petrol by Rs10, HSD Rs13.0617 hours ago