Gold prices continue downward trajectory in local market

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) The price of gold continued its downward trajectory in the local market, with the per tola price of 24-karat gold experiencing a substantial decrease of Rs1800 on Saturday.

It was sold at Rs.216,800 in the domestic market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw a reduction of Rs1543, being sold at Rs185,871.

Simultaneously, the international market reflected a decline in gold prices by $15 to $2,040, as reported by the Association.

The recent decrease in gold prices in Pakistan follows a brief surge earlier in the week. Gold touched a 10-day high on Thursday, responding to a slip in the U.

S. Dollar and Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve signaled the conclusion of its monetary policy tightening cycle.

At 3:17 p.m. ET (2017 GMT), spot gold recorded a 0.4% increase, reaching $2,034.31 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled 2.4% higher at $2,044.90. Simultaneously, spot silver observed a 1.6% rise to $24.13 per ounce, and platinum gained 2.6%, reaching its highest point since September at $958.51.

Palladium witnessed a notable surge, climbing 11% to $1,102.44. This marks its most significant session gain since March 2020, rebounding from a five-year low earlier in the month.