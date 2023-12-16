Open Menu

Gold Prices Continue Downward Trajectory In Local Market

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices continue downward trajectory in local market

The latest reports suggest that the per tola Gold is being sold at Rs216, 800 in the domestic market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) The price of gold continued its downward trajectory in the local market, with the per tola price of 24-karat gold experiencing a substantial decrease of Rs1800 on Saturday.

It was sold at Rs.216,800 in the domestic market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw a reduction of Rs1543, being sold at Rs185,871.

Simultaneously, the international market reflected a decline in gold prices by $15 to $2,040, as reported by the Association.

The recent decrease in gold prices in Pakistan follows a brief surge earlier in the week. Gold touched a 10-day high on Thursday, responding to a slip in the U.

S. Dollar and Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve signaled the conclusion of its monetary policy tightening cycle.

At 3:17 p.m. ET (2017 GMT), spot gold recorded a 0.4% increase, reaching $2,034.31 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled 2.4% higher at $2,044.90. Simultaneously, spot silver observed a 1.6% rise to $24.13 per ounce, and platinum gained 2.6%, reaching its highest point since September at $958.51.

Palladium witnessed a notable surge, climbing 11% to $1,102.44. This marks its most significant session gain since March 2020, rebounding from a five-year low earlier in the month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Price March September 2017 2020 Gold Silver Market From P

Recent Stories

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawab al-Alhmad-al-Sabah dies

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawab al-Alhmad-al-Sabah dies

22 minutes ago
 NAB arrests Fawad Chaudhary over corruption charge ..

NAB arrests Fawad Chaudhary over corruption charges

2 hours ago
 Peace in South Asia will remain ‘elusive’ unti ..

Peace in South Asia will remain ‘elusive’ until resolution of Kashmir disput ..

3 hours ago
 APS tragedy strengthened determination of nation a ..

APS tragedy strengthened determination of nation against terrorism: Caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US e ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US emphasizes bilateral engagement ..

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

6 hours ago
PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

6 hours ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

18 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business