Gold prices decline by Rs 100 to Rs 115,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 100 per tola and was trade at Rs115,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs 115,400 on in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 86 and was sold at Rs 98,851 against its sale at Rs 98,937 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs 90,614 from Rs 90,692.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 2 and was traded at US$1761 against its sale at US$1763.