Gold Prices Decline By Rs 1000, Hits Rs 142,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs 1000, hits Rs 142,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decline of Rs 1000 and was sold at Rs 142,000 on Thursday against Rs 143,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 858 and was sold at Rs 121,742 against Rs 122,600 the previous day, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also fell to Rs 111,597 against its previous day sale at Rs 112,383, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1,520 and Rs 1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $19 and was sold at $1,744 against its previous rate of $1,863, the association reported.

