Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday moved down by Rs 1000 per tola amid a decline in international markets.

Local Sarafa Association and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association sources told APP that the new price for gold per tola now stands at Rs 274,700 while the cost of 10 grams of yellow metal moved down by Rs 857, now priced at 235,511.

They said that global decline in rates of precious metal, with the value of gold in the international market dropping by USD10, currently hovering at $2,635 per ounce.

This global price adjustment has contributed to the drop in domestic gold prices.