Open Menu

Gold Prices Decline By Rs 1000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday moved down by Rs 1000 per tola amid a decline in international markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday moved down by Rs 1000 per tola amid a decline in international markets.

Local Sarafa Association and All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association sources told APP that the new price for gold per tola now stands at Rs 274,700 while the cost of 10 grams of yellow metal moved down by Rs 857, now priced at 235,511.

They said that global decline in rates of precious metal, with the value of gold in the international market dropping by USD10, currently hovering at $2,635 per ounce.

This global price adjustment has contributed to the drop in domestic gold prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues

Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues

47 seconds ago
 Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking man ..

Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz

48 seconds ago
 IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of p ..

IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of police personnel

51 seconds ago
 Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released

Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released

53 seconds ago
 RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park

RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1 ..

Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA

9 minutes ago
LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints

LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints

9 minutes ago
 ZEb-Tech organizes certificate distribution cerem ..

ZEb-Tech organizes certificate distribution ceremony

9 minutes ago
 EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade ..

EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal

9 minutes ago
 Romania's top court scraps presidential election

Romania's top court scraps presidential election

9 minutes ago
 Woman found hanged

Woman found hanged

9 minutes ago
 Medical stores inspected in Sukkur

Medical stores inspected in Sukkur

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business