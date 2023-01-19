UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs 1,200 To Rs 185,300 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,200 on Thursday and was traded at Rs185,300 against sale at Rs 186,500 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,029 to Rs 158,865 against Rs 159,894, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat decreased to Rs145,626 from Rs146,569, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The prices of one tola silver decreased by Rs 20 to Rs 2,080 whereas that of 10 gram silver went down by Rs17.15 to Rs1,783.26.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 6 to US$ 1,909, the association reported.

