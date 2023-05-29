UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs 1,700

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs 1,700

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs234,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs 236,200 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs234,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs 236,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,457 to Rs.

201,046 from Rs 202,503, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs184,29 from Rs185,628, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,850 whereas ten-gram silver went down by Rs42.87 to Rs2,443.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$1 to $1945 against its sale at $1946, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

UAE-India Business Forum discusses investment oppo ..

UAE-India Business Forum discusses investment opportunities

9 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses plea for Khadija Shah's medical, fam ..

ATC dismisses plea for Khadija Shah's medical, family meeting

3 minutes ago
 Police conduct 2,800 search operations in 2023

Police conduct 2,800 search operations in 2023

3 minutes ago
 SMBR chairs meeting about pending mutation cases

SMBR chairs meeting about pending mutation cases

21 seconds ago
 Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Centre resumes Dual Theater ..

Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Centre resumes Dual Theater Festival

9 minutes ago
 Serb Protesters Clash With Security Forces in Nort ..

Serb Protesters Clash With Security Forces in Northern Kosovo, Two Serbs Injured ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.