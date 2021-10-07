UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs 200 To Rs 115,400 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs 200 to Rs 115,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 200 per tola and was trade at Rs115,400 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 114,600 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 171 and was sold at Rs 98,937 against its sale at Rs 99,108 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs 90,692 from Rs 90,850.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 11 and was traded at US$1763 against its sale at US$1752.

