Gold Prices Decline By Rs 200 To Rs 197,500 Per Tola

Published March 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 and was sold at Rs195,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs 197,400 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.172 to Rs.169,324 from Rs.

169,496, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.155,214 from Rs. 155,371 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,120 and Rs.1,817.55 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$15 to $1,834 against its sale at $1,819, the association reported.

