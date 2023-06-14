Gold prices decline by Rs 2,500 to Rs 219,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2,500 and was sold at Rs 219,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 221,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,143 to Rs 187,757 from Rs 189,900 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 172,111 from Rs 174,075, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 100 to close at Rs 2550 and ten-gram silver also declined by Rs 85.73 to close at Rs 2,186.21.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 13 to $1948 against its sale at $1961, the association reported.