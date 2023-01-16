UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs 2,800 To Rs 184,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2,800 on Monday, declining to Rs 184,500 from Rs 187,300 of the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2,800 on Monday, declining to Rs 184,500 from Rs 187,300 of the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,401 to Rs 158,179 against Rs 160,580, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs 144,997 from Rs 147,198, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The prices of one tola silver decreased by Rs 20 to Rs 2,080 whereas that of 10 gram silver went down by Rs 17.15 to Rs 1,800.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 5 to US$ 1,915 against previous price of US$ 1,920, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG p ..

PPP succeeds over 100 UCs during 2nd phase of LG polls: Saeed Ghani

17 seconds ago
 Nadeem paved way for senior actors to get favourit ..

Nadeem paved way for senior actors to get favourite remuneration

20 seconds ago
 Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation ..

Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation

2 minutes ago
 Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

15 minutes ago
 The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) ap ..

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves 9 uplift schemes

2 minutes ago
 Five dead in China chemical plant explosion

Five dead in China chemical plant explosion

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.