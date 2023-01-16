Gold prices decline by Rs 2,800 to Rs 184,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2,800 on Monday, declining to Rs 184,500 from Rs 187,300 of the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2,800 on Monday, declining to Rs 184,500 from Rs 187,300 of the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,401 to Rs 158,179 against Rs 160,580, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs 144,997 from Rs 147,198, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The prices of one tola silver decreased by Rs 20 to Rs 2,080 whereas that of 10 gram silver went down by Rs 17.15 to Rs 1,800.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 5 to US$ 1,915 against previous price of US$ 1,920, the association reported.