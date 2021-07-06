UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decline By Rs 300 To Rs 109,200 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs 300 to Rs 109,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 109,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs109,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 109,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs109,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 258 and was sold at Rs 93,621 against its sale at Rs 93,879 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,820 from Rs 86,055.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1,440 and Rs 1,234.56 respectivelyThe price of gold in international market increased by $16 and was traded at $1808 against its sale at 1,792.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Appeal in Dispute W ..

41 seconds ago

Environmentalists warn climate change posing dange ..

42 seconds ago

PTI believes in provision of maximum facilities to ..

44 seconds ago

US Fossil Fuel Use Suffered Record Annual Decline ..

46 seconds ago

Dow, S&P 500 edge back from records

6 minutes ago

ICCI hails launch of Gender Protection Unit in Cap ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.