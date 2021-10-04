UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs 300 To Rs 114,200 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 300 per tola and was trade at Rs 114,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs 114,500 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 257 and was sold at Rs 97,908 against its sale at Rs 98,165 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs 89,750 from Rs 89,985.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$13 and was traded at US$1748 against its sale at US$1761.

