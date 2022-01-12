UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs 300 To Rs 125,700 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs 300 to Rs 125,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 125,700 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs126,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs 258 to Rs 107,767 from Rs 108,025 where as that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 98,786 from Rs 99,022 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $11 and was traded at $1818 against its sale at $1807, the Jewellers Group reported.

