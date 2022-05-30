UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs 350 To Rs138,100 Per Tola 30 May 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs 350 to Rs138,100 per tola 30 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 350 and was sold at Rs 138,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs138,450 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 350 and was sold at Rs 138,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs138,450 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 302 and was sold at Rs118,398 compared to its sale at Rs 118,700 whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs 108,532 from Rs 108,807, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1570 and Rs 1,346 respectively.

The price of gold ininternational market increased by $1 and was traded at $1855 compared to itssale at $1854, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Workshop on 'Philosophy & Techniques for Quantitat ..

Workshop on 'Philosophy & Techniques for Quantitative Research' concludes at Fat ..

3 minutes ago
 Hungarian Prime Minister Says No Agreement on EU O ..

Hungarian Prime Minister Says No Agreement on EU Oil Embargo Against Russia

3 minutes ago
 26 wholesale points in city to provide Ghee at low ..

26 wholesale points in city to provide Ghee at low price

3 minutes ago
 Water level continues to decline in Tarbaila Dam L ..

Water level continues to decline in Tarbaila Dam Lake

4 minutes ago
 China ready to work with regional countries to hel ..

China ready to work with regional countries to help Afghanistan achieve lasting ..

4 minutes ago
 France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions ..

France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions League fiasco

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.