Gold prices decline by Rs 350 to Rs138,100 per tola 30 May 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 350 and was sold at Rs 138,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs138,450 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 302 and was sold at Rs118,398 compared to its sale at Rs 118,700 whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs 108,532 from Rs 108,807, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1570 and Rs 1,346 respectively.

The price of gold ininternational market increased by $1 and was traded at $1855 compared to itssale at $1854, the association reported.