Gold Prices Decline By Rs 400 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 161,200 against its sale at Rs 161,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 314 and was sold at Rs 138,203 compared to Rs 138,546 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 126,686 against its sale at Rs 127,000, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1740 and Rs 1491.76 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US $4 and was traded at US $1,760 against its sale at US $1,756 the previous day, the association reported.

