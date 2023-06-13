Gold prices decline by Rs 4,000 to Rs 221,500 per tola

UrduPoint.com

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 4,000 and was sold at Rs 221,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs Rs 225,500 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 4,000 and was sold at Rs 221,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs Rs 225,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs3,430 to Rs189,900 from Rs193,330 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.

174,075 from Rs177,219, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$2 to $1961 against its sale at $1963, the association reported.

