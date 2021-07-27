Gold prices decline by Rs 500 to Rs 109,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 109,350 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs109,850, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 93,750 against its sale at Rs 94,200 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,938 from Rs 86,330.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market went down by $13 and was traded at $1796 against its sale at $1808, it reported.