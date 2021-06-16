UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decline By Rs 500 To Rs109,600 Tola

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:37 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs 500 to Rs109,600 tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 500 on Wednesday and it was traded at Rs109,600 against its sale at Rs110,100, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 500 on Wednesday and it was traded at Rs109,600 against its sale at Rs110,100, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 93,964 against its sale at Rs 94,393 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold dipped to Rs 86,134 from Rs 86,527.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of US $ 4 and was sold at US $1855 against its sale at US $1859.

