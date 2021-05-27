Gold prices decline by Rs 950 to Rs 111,800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 950 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 111,800 against its sale at Rs 112,750, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 950 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 111,800 against its sale at Rs 112,750, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 815 and was traded at Rs 95,850 against its sale at Rs 96,665 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold decreased to Rs 87,863 from Rs 88,610.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.