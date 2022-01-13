Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs125,600 per tola 13 Jan 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs125,600 on Thursday against its sale at Rs125,700 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs125,600 on Thursday against its sale at Rs125,700 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs85 to Rs107,682 from Rs107,767 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs98,708 from 98,786.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1450 and Rs1243.14 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was traded at $1822 against its sale at $1818, the Jewellers Group reported.

..